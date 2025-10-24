<p>Mangaluru: A youth was stabbed and another was injured during a quarrel between two groups near a bar in Surathkal late on Thursday night.</p><p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the incident occurred around 11 pm when Mukshid and Nizam, along with two others, were consuming alcohol in the bar. Four unidentified persons who were also in the bar reportedly got into an argument with them. The altercation continued outside the bar, where one of the assailants allegedly attacked Mukshid with a knife, inflicting injuries to his abdomen and near his ear. Nizam sustained injuries on his hand while trying to intervene.</p><p>The Police Commissioner said the injuries were not life-threatening. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the BNS has been registered at the Surathkal Police Station against four unknown persons.</p>.Hoax bomb threat to IndiGo flight: Two passengers aboard Mangaluru-bound jet detained.<p>Reddy said the investigation teams had identified the accused as Gururaj, a rowdy-sheeter from Surathkal, Alex Santosh, Sushanth, and Nithin. The police said Gururaj is allegedly associated with the Bajrang Dal.</p><p>The accused reportedly fled from their hideout before the police teams could apprehend them. “Teams are continuing their operation, and the accused will be arrested soon,” said the Police Commissioner. </p><p>On Friday, Reddy visited the hospital where the victims are undergoing treatment. </p>