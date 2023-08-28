Many leaders from Kalyana Karnataka keen on joining Congress: N S Boseraju

Several prominent leaders from Kalyan Karnataka have shown inclination towards joining the Congress, said Minor Irrigation Minister who is also Kodagu district-in-Charge Minister N S Boseraju.
"Many are in contact with me. It is not possible to tell the exact number of leaders who will join the Congress. One need not be surprised if prominent BJP leaders join the party," he told mediapersons in Madikeri.
He said " the state leaders have been informed on the pros and cons of these leaders joining the party.
"I have no knowledge on whether Yathindra Siddaramaiah will contest from Mysore-Kodagu constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. No name has been proposed for contesting in the upcoming election," he said.