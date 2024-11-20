Maoist leader Vikram Gowda’s siblings take his body to Kudlu for final rites

<p>Udupi: The body of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda who was killed in an encounter with the ANF personnel on Monday night, was handed over to his siblings on Wednesday.</p><p>Following the judicial inquest, the postmortem commenced at 3 am at a private hospital in Manipal. After persuasion from the police, the family consented to claim the body.</p><p>Vikram Gowda’s brother Suresh Gowda said “ we were hesitant to claim the body initiatlly owing to the fear of potential consequences. Later, we decided to accept the body.” </p>.Vikram Gowda killed in encounter: Tracing Naxal footprints in Karnataka's Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada. <p>The body was taken in an ambulance to Vikram Gowda’s native at Kudlu for final rites. The family owns an acre of land in Kudlu. Gowda’s ancestor's house has been demolished and his brother Suguna is constructing a new house. According to Suguna, her brother's final ceremonies will take place on the lawn in front of the house. “We will perform all the rituals associated with the final rites at our ancestral property.”</p><p>Suresh Gowda said “ since Vikram Gowda is childless, I will light the pyre and carry out all the rituals in accordance with family customs.”</p>