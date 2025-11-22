Menu
Marketing fed directed to purchase 10 lakh tonnes of maize: CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking to media persons here, the CM said that a letter would be written to the Union government to stop importing maize, while urging them to purchase the same from Karnataka.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 22:17 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 22:17 IST
