Massive idols, themed pandals set to dazzle City during Ganesh fest

<p>Belagavi: With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, Ganesh Utsav Mandals across Belagavi City are working tirelessly to install elaborate themed pandals and towering idols to mark the 10-day festival. Despite intermittent rain hampering preparations over the past few days, volunteers and workers remain undeterred, pushing ahead to ensure each pandal is ready in time for the celebrations.</p><p>Each mandal is focused on presenting Lord Ganesh in an attractive and symbolic form, with many incorporating depictions from Hindu scriptures, including episodes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Several mandals are preparing idols between 25 and 30 feet tall, with some even larger, requiring equally massive and artistically designed pandals.</p><p>To streamline the setup, idol makers are assembling the idols along with theme-based presentations on trolleys in their studios, enabling smooth transportation and easier installation at the pandals.</p><p>In a bid to complete decorations and thematic presentations ahead of time, many mandals plan to bring the deity to their pandals before Ganesh Chaturthi. </p><p>Some have even announced dates for public processions to welcome the deity, complete with traditional musical performances and amplified music on public address systems.</p><p>In contrast to previous years, where hand-drawn backgrounds were used, most mandals have now shifted to vibrant flex-printed backdrops. </p><p>Enhanced lighting systems, including spotlights and precision pinpoint lights, are also being installed to elevate the visual appeal of each theme.</p><p><strong>Security, civic co-ordination</strong></p><p>Belagavi City Police are actively co-ordinating with mandal representatives regarding idol installation, immersion procession routes, safety protocols, and deployment of volunteers alongside police personnel. Sound systems used by the mandals are also being regulated, with volume restrictions in place.</p><p>Lokmanya Tilak Ganesh Utsav Mahamandal Secretary Sunil Jadhav told DH that the Mahamandal has requested the district administration to repair and restore all procession routes by filling potholes and trenches. He also urged authorities to issue road repair tenders at least two months ahead of the festival in the coming years, ensure tree branches and overhead cables along the routes are cleared, and clean all immersion tanks well in advance.</p><p>Jadhav further emphasised the importance of preventing crowd-related incidents. </p><p>“Police should engage directly with mandal office-bearers to manage the volunteers during processions, preventing instances like caning. In sensitive areas, women often face eve-teasing, so the deployment of women police officers is essential. Youths from rural areas often burst firecrackers in crowded spaces, and they must be warned against such behaviour,” he added.</p><p>While mandals have been instructed to switch off sound systems by 10 pm, Jadhav requested that low-volume usage be permitted inside pandals as long as crowds are present.</p><p>With the City already wearing a festive look ahead of the main celebration, Belagavi is all set to welcome Lord Ganesh with grandeur and devotion.</p>