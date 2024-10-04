Meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge was courtesy call, said Jarkiholi

<p>Belagavi: Public Works Department and District Incharge Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the meeting between him and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, during his visit to New Delhi, should not be looked at differently as it was just a courtesy call. The minister said that as a part of protocol, party members have to meet the party chief whenever in the national capital.</p><p>Jarkiholi told reporters at Nippani town on Friday that there was no demand in the state for chief minister from scheduled castes or tribes. He also said that talks regarding MUDA land scam in which CM Siddaramaiah has been accused were not held and party issues were discussed during meeting with Kharge. "There were no signs of new political developments in the state," he added.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Kharge asks voters to 'teach a lesson' to those who snatched statehood from them. <p>On a query about high command pressurising Siddaramaiah to resign, he said, that there was no such pressure on the chief minister. "Opposition parties have been exerting pressure demanding resignation of the CM, but we have decided to fight it legally," Jarkiholi said. "ED has been investigating the case and truth will come to the fore," he added.</p><p>Regarding allegations made by BJP State General Secretary P Rajeev that one of the ministers from the district was involved in land grabbing, Jarkiholi said, "The former MLA should name the minister and give details where the lands have been grabbed and later we could react."</p>