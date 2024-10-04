Home
Meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge was courtesy call, said Jarkiholi

He also said that talks regarding MUDA land scam in which CM Siddaramaiah has been accused were not held and party issues were discussed during meeting with Kharge.
Raju Gavali
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:53 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 10:53 IST
