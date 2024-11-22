Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mercury, cancer-causing pesticide found in Arkavathy river water samples

The findings come from recent tests on water and sediment samples collected from the river.
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 20:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 20:36 IST
Karnataka NewsArkavathy River

Follow us on :

Follow Us