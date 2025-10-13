Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MES leader calls KRV president 'virus'

He demanded action against him for 'creating hatred' among Kannada and Marathi-speaking communities.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 17:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 17:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us