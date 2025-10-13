<p>Belagavi: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Shubham Shelke called Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) President T A Narayangowda a "communicable virus" and demanded action against him for "creating hatred" among Kannada and Marathi-speaking communities.</p><p>He said that MES will observe Karnataka Rajyotsava as black day to protest against the Centre for "inclusion of Marathi-speaking areas in the state against the will of the people". </p><p>In a video released here on Monday, Shelke said that Narayangowda during his visit to the city on Sunday instigated Marathi-speaking people over the black day being observed by MES. "It appears that the administration had brought him here. Statement of the Kannada activist were like virus that creates problems. Police should have booked him for the statement but that has not happened."</p><p>Marathi-speaking people will participate in the black day rally in large numbers to give reply to the Kannada organisation, he added.</p>