<p>Karnataka Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thaawar-chand-gehlot">Thaawarchand Gehlot </a>read merely three lines from the 122 paragraphs of the customary speech prepared by the government while addressing the joint session of the legislature on Thursday. </p><p>The unread part of the Governor's speech highlighted, among other things, how Karnataka faces “a suppressive situation in economic and policy matters” in the federal setup.</p><p>The Governor had earlier objected to certain paragraphs in the speech critical of the BJP-led Union government. </p><p>On Thursday, Gehlot began by reading the first two lines of the speech: “I extend a warm welcome to all of you to the joint session of the State legislature. I am extremely pleased to address this august House.” </p>.Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot walks out of Assembly without reading govt-drafted speech; 'it's an insult to House,' says Siddaramaiah.<p>He then moved to the very last line of paragraph 122, saying: “Overall, my government is firmly committed to doubling the pace of the State’s economic, social and physical development. Jai Hind — Jai Karnataka.”</p><p>In the speech, the Congress government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>demanded the scrapping of the “contractor-centric” Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act and restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).</p>.DH Deciphers | Governors' tiff with non-BJP govts on address and what law says on their powers.<p>Here are the key highlights of the paragraphs of the speech that the Governor did not read: </p><ul><li><p>Karnataka facing a suppressive economic, policy situation</p></li><li><p>Repealing MGNREGA weakens India's rural life</p></li><li><p>VB-GRAM (G) Act protects corporate capitalist interests</p></li><li><p>Government strongly condemns this anti-progressive measure</p></li><li><p>Centre has uprooted decentralised framework</p></li><li><p>Under the new law, decisions are imposed from the Centre</p></li><li><p>New law curtails rights of Adivasis women, backward classes and agrarian communities</p></li><li><p>Not consulting States is an unconstitutional conduct</p></li><li><p>Labourers being placed under contractors control</p></li><li><p>States already racing fiscal stress due to Centre</p></li><li><p>VB-GRAM (G) Act facilitates large-scale corruption</p></li></ul>