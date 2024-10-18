Milk purchase price in Karnataka to go up by Rs 5/litre

<p>T Narsipur (Mysuru district): Minister of Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K Venkatesh said the milk procurement price will be hiked by Rs 5 per litre.</p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating the Milk Federation’s office, constructed by Mymul at a cost of Rs 1.15 crore, at APMC Yard in T Narsipur taluk, Mysuru district.</p>.FSSAI withdraws advisory on removal of claims of 'A1', A2' types of milk, milk products.<p> The minister said that currently the milk procurement price is Rs 33 per litre.</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed in principle to increase the price by Rs 5 per litre. As per CM’s suggestion, the purchase price will be hiked as a New Year’s gift. It will be ensured that Rs 5 reaches the farmers in full, he added.</p>