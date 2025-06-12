Mind and matter: Healing hearts, building futures

<p>When in Madikeri, one cannot miss the beautiful mural paintings on a huge retaining wall near Raja Seat. On a closer look, these paintings intend to convey thoughtful messages about mental health, unconventional education, the importance of sport and environment conservation. The person behind the initiative is 29-year-old Deepika Appaiah. She brings in artists, usually in the month of April, and during the annual Kodava Hockey Festival, to paint on walls. Apart from raising awareness, the paintings aim to increase social cohesion and build conversations around mental health.</p>.<p>Deepika, who initially worked as an assistant professor and volunteered at orphanages, started Mind and Matter, a registered NGO, in 2020. The NGO, with over 150 volunteers and 250 resource persons, works to increase mental health awareness. One of the main activities of the NGO involves working with rescued children, vulnerable families and institutions that need support. Under the mentorship programme, volunteers train and guide children in the Kodagu and Mysuru District Child Protection units to widen their perspectives. Mentors conduct activities for groups every alternate Sunday to strengthen psychological, emotional and social <br />competencies. </p>.The black panthers of Karnataka .<p>“Our volunteers first undergo training at Nimhans, and then they mentor around five to seven children each. The mentors aim to build a healthy bond with these children to make them feel they are valued and loved. This is important to help them overcome the trauma and be confident,” says Deepika.</p>.<p>Resource persons from various fields are invited to conduct workshops for children in child care institutions. Literacy and library building initiatives are also taken up in under-resourced children’s homes.</p>.<p>“We have been working with Mind and Matter since 2022. These programmes have helped children improve their psychosocial competencies and deal with day-to-day stressors in a healthy way,” E Aravind Raj, additional professor, Department of Psychiatric Social Work, NIMHANS. </p>.<p>Apart from this, the NGO conducts mental well-being programmes for schools and colleges. It caters to students, teachers and parents. The programme focuses on emotional intelligence, which is crucial for improving relationships and achieving one’s goals. The participants are taught to recognise, understand and use emotions not just in oneself but also in others.</p>.<p>“Currently, we have reached 1,500 vulnerable children in CCIs, over 13,000 students, 1,000 parents and teachers from 50 institutions across Kodagu, Mysuru and Hassan districts. We have conducted over 640 mental well-being sessions so far,” says Deepika. </p>.<p>“All our services are free,” she adds. They have also worked with Kodagu district administration, Police and the National Security Guards (Black Cat Commandos).</p>.<p>‘Here to Hear’ is another initiative which creates a safe space for people to share their story. By speaking and discussing stigmatised issues openly, the aim is to break the taboo and build community mental health. </p>.<p>They also organise Sundays for Mental Health — mental well-being sessions, every alternate Sunday in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park for the general public and road safety awareness drives and marathons. </p>.<p>When asked what prompted her to start these initiatives, Deepika says it was the loss of a dear friend to suicide. “Mental health is very important, and if people improve this, the world will automatically get better,” Deepika says. Deepika seeks to expand the reach and work with prisons, childcare institutions, defence units, and old age homes across Karnataka. She has also started a campaign against bullying and a music-centred mental health programme.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(To volunteer or support, write to contact@mindandmatter.ngo / Instagram: mindandmatter.ngo.)</span></p>