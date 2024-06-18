Mining in Sandur's forest: H D Kumaraswamy puts onus on state government

On October 9, 2020, the Karnataka government overruled the department's view and requested the MOEF to clear the project. The Union ministry gave in-principle approval (Stage 1) for the proposal to divert the forest land for mining. In August and October 2022, the state government sent additional documents required for final approval (Stage 2), which was accorded on December 16, 2022.

Kumaraswamy said the operationalisation of the mine would not only help KIOCL but also contribute to afforestation. He said the company started in 1976 was profitable and employed over 1600 people till 2005. After the mining activities came down, the number of employees came down to 595. They have managed to save the company despite several challenges.

"I want to clarify here and bring to the attention of the people in Sandur that I didn't approve the mining of the forest. They should know that the KIOCL is taking up afforestation in an 808 hectare area. This project is not just for iron ore extraction and making KIOCL a profitable company, but also to reforest the lands and conserve biodiversity for which money has been given," he said.