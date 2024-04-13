Minister collecting Rs 50L from sugar factories: Yatnal

JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Last Updated 13 April 2024, 01:09 IST

Athani (Belagavi district): Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil, who had promised to ensure justice to farmers by installing weighing machines at sugar factories, is now asking the owners to cough up Rs 50 lakh each, BJP lawmaker Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has alleged.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a campaign meeting for Chikkodi BJP nominee Annasaheb Jolle here on Thursday night, Yatnal said, “The minister had assured us of installing weighing machines in sugar factories on the floor of the Assembly. But he went back on his word as his daughter is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

He has appointed an ‘agent’ to extract Rs 50 lakh each from factory owners. The ‘agent’ had approached me seeking Rs 50 lakh. But I refused to give the money and told him to install 10 weighing machines in my factory, Yatnal charged.

(Published 13 April 2024, 01:09 IST)
