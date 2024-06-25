Karnataka minister moots app-based beat system to protect 14.5 lakh govt lands from encroachment

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the department has identified 14.50 lakh government properties, including revenue land, graveyard and lakes, to protect them from encroachment.
Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that the village accountants have erected the fencing by visiting around 10 lakh properties.
He also said that the revenue department staff will initiate such a step in remaining 4-5 lakh properties after which the detailed information will be published in the mobile application.
Noting that a land beat programme would be introduced to protect the government properties, the minister said that the village administrators had to visit these properties once in three-four months and the respective tahsildars should clear the encroachment of the graveyards and lakes, if any.
He pointed out that the process is underway to recruit one thousand village accountants and 750 government surveyors along with 34 assistant directors of land records (ADLR).
Their service will be utilised to make separate RTCs for 22 lakh multi-property holders, and a proper roadmap is being prepared for this purpose.
The minister said that administrative buildings for new taluks will be built in phases during the next three years.
"The revenue department has taken measures for digitalisation and achieved 80 per cent progress in e-office implementation. Laptops will be distributed to village accountants and revenue inspectors. This will help them to work by staying in the villages. Total digitalisation will be done by the end of 2025", the minister said.
He said that Aadhar linking to 1.70 crore land records has been completed and the remaining 2.30 crore land records will be linked with the unique identity number by the end of July.
Published 24 June 2024, 21:47 IST