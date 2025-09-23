MLA B P Harish questioned for making derogatory remarks against Superintendent of Police

<p class="bodytext">Harihar MLA B P Harish was interrogated at the town police station on Monday in connection with a case registered against him for making derogatory remarks against Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth during a recent press conference.</p>.<p class="bodytext">DySP Keshav, appointed as the inquiry officer, had summoned the legislator. Harish arrived at the station at 11.30 am. Before his arrival, the officer reviewed the video of the controversial press meet. The interrogation lasted two hours in a closed room, with only essential staff present.</p>.MP K Sudhakar’s wife defrauded, Rs 14 lakh recovered.<p class="bodytext">Speaking to reporters after the questioning, Harish said he did not intend to personally target the SP. “It is not right to appease anyone in the system. Recognition must come as per norms. Officers should discharge duties that bring respect to the system. I have respect for the law and have answered all questions,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The MLA had earlier courted controversy by likening the SP to a pomeranian dog, alleging that the officer “waits like a dog” for members of the Shamanur family, while ignoring others.</p>