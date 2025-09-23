Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MLA B P Harish questioned for making derogatory remarks against Superintendent of Police

Speaking to reporters after the questioning, Harish said he did not intend to personally target the SP.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 22:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 22:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaderogatory remarks

Follow us on :

Follow Us