Congress leaders urge Siddaramaiah to pick loyal workers for MLC tickets

Bengaluru: Amid hectic lobbying for MLC tickets, a section of Congress leaders has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pick those who have been loyal to the party and organisationally active.
The petition has been signed by eight party leaders - Vijay Mulgund, V Shankar, B R Naidu, S Manohar, Abdul Wajid, A Kenchegowda, V S Aradhya and M Ramachandrappa - who are also ticket aspirants.
Elections to fill up 11 MLC positions are scheduled for June 13. They will be elected by MLAs. Based on the number of MLAs they have, Congress can elect seven MLCs, BJP three and JD(S) one.
“Every time MLC elections are held, voices are raised that only those loyal to the party must be picked. But for various reasons, only those picked by senior leaders and the high command get the opportunity. But you will have clear information on who has worked how much in the party’s organisation. It is your responsibility to see that such people are nominated,” the petition stated.
The petition urged the CM to not consider those who have already served as MLCs, ministers or in other positions.
The petition said that selecting ordinary party workers and those who are involved in organisational activities would send out a good message.
Published 27 May 2024, 23:23 IST