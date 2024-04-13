Modi acting like dictator, democracy under threat: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called upon people to choose Congress in the Lok Sabha elections for protecting the Constitution, which, he said, is facing danger during the Modi rule.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP follow principles of Hitler and Mussolini. Modi has been behaving as a dictator. Democracy and Constitution are not safe in his hands. The Modi government is attempting to change the Constitution given to the country by Dr B R Ambedkar,” Siddaramaiah said.
He was addressing an election campaign rally in Kollegal on Friday.
Claiming that Modi had totally “failed” as prime minister, Siddaramaiah said that Modi had not fulfilled many of the tall promises he made. “The diesel and petrol prices have increased. The LPG cylinder which used to cost Rs 410 is now priced at Rs 950. Modi had said “Achche din aayega.” Has it come? He promised “Make in India”, but still goods are being imported,” Siddaramaiah said.
The main goal of the BJP is to defeat the Congress. “We secured 136 seats in the Assembly election, whereas the BJP, which was in power, got only 66. The party, which claims to be a secular, could win only 19 seats. Now, both are fearing defeat and hence have joined hands,” the chief minister said without taking the name of JD(S).
