MoEF panel directs Karnataka govt to impose full penalty on windmill firm for violation

The project involved setting up of nearly 100 windmills in the 548.07 acre (221.80 hectare) of forest land in Jogimatti and Marikanive reserve forests.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 22:16 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 22:16 IST
