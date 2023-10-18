Money seized during I-T raids linked to BJP: D K Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that money, found by Income Tax sleuths in raids last week, is linked to BJP and its leaders.
The Income Tax department seized wealth over Rs 102 crore, including an estimated Rs 94 crore unaccounted for cash and gold and diamond jewellery worth over Rs 8 crore, following raids on government contractors, real estate developers and their associates.
“The entire corruption is by BJP. The BJP is the foundation of corruption. That’s why people of Karnataka threw them out. Whatever money was found (in raids) is linked to BJP and its leaders. It’s in no way connected to Congress or the government,” Shivakumar told reporters.
Shivakumar also claimed that incriminating evidence was found during the raids. “I’m told that lots of diaries were found. Let all of it come out,” he said.
Slamming the BJP for its posters describing him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as “collection masters,” Shivakumar claimed that he could make the saffron party’s MLAs and former ministers spill the beans on corruption. “Should I make them say what happened in the chief minister’s office and what the percentage (of cuts) was? Time will come for that,” he said.
CM hits out
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said “baseless allegations” are being made against Congress. “The I-T raids being carried out in Karnataka have nothing to do with Congress party and they are free to take legal action if there is any evidence. We welcome action against tax evaders,” he said.
“Due to the fear of defeat in the five-state elections and also with the malicious intention of blackmailing wealthy businessmen-contractors, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is carrying out I-T, ED raids across the country, including Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah charged.
Relying on the I-T department’s press statement, Siddaramaiah pointed out that contractors had evaded tax through bogus purchase receipts and non-genuine claim of expenses with subcontractors.
“Why are BJP and JD(S) leaders beating their chests and making accusations against the Congress when the department itself has not made any mention of dealings with any political party? Don’t they have faith in the income tax department of the government?” Siddaramaiah said.