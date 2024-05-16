Monkey Business at Aihole

A clue to the intent of the sculptors and architects in carving such images on their architectural creations is provided by the celebrated art historian C Sivaramamurti, in his writings. He points out how the eighth-century poet Magha, in his mahakavya titled ‘Sisupalavadha’, eloquently describes how live cats stalked doves carved on the roofs of beautiful houses in Dwaraka, mistaking the masterfully carved stone images to be the real thing. Spectators taking in this scene admired the handiwork of the sculptors who had wielded the chisel. Sivaramamurti sees this desire to showcase the sheer wizardry of the artisan and invoke awe in the mind of the beholder as the motive behind such imagery – from lizards on walls and ceilings, to monkeys and doves on the cornices and eaves of medieval stone temples.