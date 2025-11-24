<p>As the tussle continues between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, more MLAs supporting the latter are travelling to Delhi in a bid to hold talks for his elevation. Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, on Monday said he will continue in the top post if the party high command decides.</p><p>With six MLAs from the Shivakumar camp landing in Delhi and more likely to join them, besides those who had already visited the national capital, Siddaramaiah said the high command takes the ultimate call on the leadership change, and that it should be accepted by himself as well as his deputy.</p><p>"We will abide by the high command decision. If they decide I should continue (as CM), I will continue. Ultimately, whatever the high command decides, I should accept it. Shivakumar should also accept it," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Chikkaballapura. Asked if Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister, he said, "When I have said the high command will decide, you are asking me the same thing again."</p>.'Who is the high command, Mr Kharge?': BJP, JD(S) take a swipe at Congress president .<p>Siddaramaiah's remarks came amid supporters of Shivakumar, also the State Congress president, flying to Delhi.</p><p>At least six legislators backing Sivakumar landed in the national capital on Sunday night to meet Congress leaders, even as a rumoured power-sharing agreement between the top two leaders in 2023 has only fuelled the speculations.</p><p>As the Congress government completed two-and-a-half years of its term on November 20, there have been speculations that there may be a change of Chief Minister, which is being referred to by some as the 'November revolution' in light of the rumoured power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.</p><p>Incidentally, Home Minister and former KPCC president G Parameshwara has also thrown his hat in the ring, amid calls for a Dalit Chief Minister to take over the reins.</p>.CM Siddaramaiah calls on Mallikarjun Kharge, dismisses speculation of leadership change in Karnataka.<p>Besides the six pro-Shivakumar MLAs who are in Delhi now, a few more legislators are likely to travel soon to pitch for the KPCC chief as Chief Minister, party sources said. The MLAs who are in Delhi are H C Balakrishna, K M Uday, Nayana Motamma, Iqbal Hussain, Sharath Bache Gowda and Shivaganga Basavaraj, sources said, reported news agency PTI.</p><p>Siddaramaiah had earlier met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in Bengaluru. The Congress chief is scheduled to travel to Delhi, and top party leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to return from abroad, sources said in an indication that the matter might be discussed between the two.</p><p>Last week, about 10 MLAs supporting Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi and met Kharge. Shivakumar, however, had then said he was not aware of legislators travelling to Delhi to meet Kharge. Subsequently, Siddaramaiah on Saturday held a meeting with Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru.</p><p>(<em>With PTI inputs</em>)</p>