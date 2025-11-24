Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

More pro-Shivakumar MLAs fly to Delhi; will continue if high command decides, says Siddaramaiah

'... whatever the high command decides, I should accept it. Shivakumar should also accept it,' says Chief Minister
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 10:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 10:57 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us