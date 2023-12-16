MP S Muniswamy suspects terrorists, naxals behind Parliament security breach

Lok Sabha member S Muniswamy has said that terrorists and naxals appear to have been involved in the security breach at the Parliament.
Speaking to reporters at Chaldiganahalli in Srinivaspur taluk on Friday, Muniswamy said that Mysuru MP Prathap Simha too would be punished if he was guilty in the incident. He added that the Congress should not politicise the issue.
"We admit the security lapse at the Lok Sabha. There is a need for enhanced security. I, Nalin Kumar Katil and some other MPs joined hands in apprehending an intruder that day," he said.