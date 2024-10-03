Home
MUDA case: Complainant Snehamayi Krishna appears before ED to give evidence, produce records

'They (ED) have summoned me. I am going to submit whatever documents they have asked for,' he told reporters before leaving for the ED office.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 07:17 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 07:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEDmuda

