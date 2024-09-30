MUDA case: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna files complaint with ED against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Mysuru-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rti">RTI</a> activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed yet another complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>urging for investigation in the MUDA issue.</p><p>He has sent a 16-page complaint via email on Friday night at 10.57pm, to the joint director, ED, Bengaluru.</p>.Kumaraswamy rakes up 2016 death of Siddarmaiah's son, Karnataka CM hits back.<p>In the complaint copy, he has stated, "they should investigate into the misuse of official powers by current CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and illegal allotment of 14 sites by MUDA in favor of Parvathy wife of CM, scam by MUDA and commission of offence under prevention of money laundering Act."</p>