Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA case: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna files complaint with ED against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

He has sent a 16-page complaint via email on Friday night at 10.57pm, to the joint director, ED, Bengaluru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 05:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 05:50 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddarmaiahRTImuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us