MUDA row: Complaint filed against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and family for misuse of power for personal gains

S P Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Nagarbhavi in Bengaluru, has urged the Lokayukta, to take action against Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, son and MLC Dr Yathindra and brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, under Section 61, read with 316(2), 318(4), 336(1), 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samihita, 2023.

The complaint reads, "Pradeep Kumar, also High Court lawyer and JD(S) spokesman, said, as per Land Acquisition Act, 1984, denotification of a land acquired for public purpose is not allowed, after taking possession and paying the compensation. Besides, when the denotification was made, Siddaramaiah was deputy chief minister. Ninga, alias Javara, a resident of Kesare village, under Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, an ordinary person, would not have got the denotification, without the intervention of Siddaramaiah, who was then MLA from Chamundeshwari segment (1998). It has to be noted that MUDA had already utilised the land for the Devanuru Layout formation (1992).”

The complaint further says, “On the dates of acquisition (September 18, 1992) and denotification (September 3, 1998), the land was owned by Ninga alias Javara, who had deceased. Both acquisition and denotification in the name of a deceased person is illegal. The said land is purchased by Mallikarjuna Swamy from J Devaraju on August 25, 2004, and khatha changed on October 12, 2004. Swamy got the land converted for residential purpose, as per the order of DC on July 15, 2005. How could the DC or his subordinate officials effect conversion and MUDA officials recommend conversion, without the interference of Siddaramaiah?”

“Despite getting conversion as early as July 15, 2004, Swamy has registered the gift deed in his younger sister’s name as agriculture land on October 20, 2010. In 2013, Siddaramaiah contested the Assembly election from Varuna and subsequently became chief minister. But, he had not mentioned about the said land, owned by his wife, in the affidavit, filed before the Returning Officer,” the complaint reads.

“In the general meeting of MUDA on November 20, 2020, a decision was taken to allot 50 per cent of the developed land as compensation to the lands acquires and Dr Yathindra was present in the meeting, as MLA of Varuna segment,” the complaint notes.