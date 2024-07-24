MUDA 'scam': Oppn holds all-night protest in Karnataka Assembly, Council over denial of debate

Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP and JD(S) spent Wednesday night at the Legislative Assembly and Council in protest after their demand for a discussion on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, to which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is linked, was rejected.
Citing rules, Speaker U T Khader and Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti rejected the Opposition’s notice for an adjournment motion on the MUDA case. This was a setback to the Opposition that wanted to corner the Siddaramaiah administration.
In the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the MUDA scam was worth Rs 3,000 crore.
After a heated debate on whether or not a discussion can be allowed, Khader ruled: “I am rejecting this since it is not a recent issue and a Commission of Inquiry has been set up.”
MUDA allotted plots to the CM’s wife Parvathi in a 50:50 ratio, which meant that she got half the land back in the form of developed plots. She was given 14 plots allegedly of higher value than that of her 3.16 acres of land that was acquired.
On July 14, just before the start of the monsoon session of the legislature, the government formed a one-man inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Justice P N Desai.
Law Minister H K Patil quoted rules of procedure as well as Kaul & Shakdher to say that no issue that is before a commission of inquiry can be raised through an adjournment motion.
Senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar, a former law minister, said the Opposition would discuss the MUDA case without affecting the ongoing inquiry.
Patil again read out the rule book to say that the issue should have been raised at the first opportunity. “Why wasn’t this raised for the last eight days? They (BJP) are just looking for the right political opportunity,” he said. Patil asked if the MUDA case is “really an urgent matter” to be raised.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad replied: “The whole state is watching. The chief minister gave his wife 14 plots. The custodian himself has looted.” This led to din as Congress members took objection.
When Congress members said it was the BJP government that gave plots to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Ashoka said: “Whoever it is, put that person in jail. The then MUDA chairperson is now in Congress,” Ashoka said.
Published 24 July 2024, 14:01 IST