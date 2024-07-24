MUDA 'scam': Oppn holds all-night protest in Karnataka Assembly, Council over denial of debate

Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP and JD(S) spent Wednesday night at the Legislative Assembly and Council in protest after their demand for a discussion on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, to which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is linked, was rejected.

Citing rules, Speaker U T Khader and Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti rejected the Opposition’s notice for an adjournment motion on the MUDA case. This was a setback to the Opposition that wanted to corner the Siddaramaiah administration.

In the Assembly, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the MUDA scam was worth Rs 3,000 crore.

After a heated debate on whether or not a discussion can be allowed, Khader ruled: “I am rejecting this since it is not a recent issue and a Commission of Inquiry has been set up.”

MUDA allotted plots to the CM’s wife Parvathi in a 50:50 ratio, which meant that she got half the land back in the form of developed plots. She was given 14 plots allegedly of higher value than that of her 3.16 acres of land that was acquired.