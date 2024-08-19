MUDA 'scam': Siddaramaiah should respect sanctity of CM post and resign, says MP Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta on Monday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should respect the sanctity of the post and tender his resignation to facilitate a free and fair investigation into the alleged MUDA scam.

“The Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka is mired in corruption. Siddaramaiah has thrown away all the values of the constitution, mandate given by the people by not tendering resignation to the post soon after the MUDA scam came into light,” Chowta told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

If the CM has any respect for the post that he is holding and to the Constitution, he should tender his resignation immediately. He can return back to the post after facing the investigation and coming out clean, added the MP.