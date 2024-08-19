MUDA 'scam': Siddaramaiah should respect sanctity of CM post and resign, says MP Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta on Monday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should respect the sanctity of the post and tender his resignation to facilitate a free and fair investigation into the alleged MUDA scam.
“The Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka is mired in corruption. Siddaramaiah has thrown away all the values of the constitution, mandate given by the people by not tendering resignation to the post soon after the MUDA scam came into light,” Chowta told mediapersons in Mangaluru.
If the CM has any respect for the post that he is holding and to the Constitution, he should tender his resignation immediately. He can return back to the post after facing the investigation and coming out clean, added the MP.
“The Chief Minister should respect the constitutional post. Siddaramaiah who had projected himself as a leader of Dalits, Ahinda, and backward classes, has cheated them through the scam. He projects himself as a “corrupt free, clean” politician. By involving in the scam, he has taken away the rights of backward classes and Dalits,” alleged the MP.
"In the last 15 months in power, Siddaramaiah government has tried to weaken Lokayukta. Siddaramaiah has the credit of closing Lokayukta which was considered as a model in the state, to give way for ACB. By levelling allegations against the Governor for sanctioning prosecution against CM, the Congress is showing a 'touch me not' mindset," alleged Capt Chowta.
“CM’s name now being approved for prosecution not just signals that no individual is above the law but also that no matter how hard the "corrupt government" tries, truth is bound to prevail,” he said.
By protesting against the prosecution, the Congress is trying to prove that “corruption is in their DNA,” he alleged.
MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty also addressed the media persons and said that when the MUDA scam came to light, the Chief Minister could have discussed it on the floor of the Legislative Assembly and Council. "Instead, he escaped the debate when the BJP sought a discussion on it. The CM should have clarified on the issue. When Ramakrishna Hegde faced charges, he had tendered resignation and came back to power after he was cleared of all charges."
The BJP will continue its protest against corruption, he said.
MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath said, “Governor gave permission for prosecution against CM after obtaining opinion from legal experts. Why is the Congress government raising the issue of failing to get a nod from the Governor for prosecution against H D Kumaraswamy, Shashikala Jolle and Murugesh Nirani. The Congress is engaged in blackmail tactics. In the last 15 months, the government should have investigated them.”