MUDA work executed on 'oral instruction of CM'? Karnataka Governor seeks report on legal violations

Mysuru: Even as the matter of "grant for prosecution" against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is pending before the High Court, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought a report on the alleged execution of works worth Rs 387 crore by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on "oral instructions of the CM".
Gehlot has directed the Chief Secretary to report on the alleged execution of works following a complaint by a former MUDA official.
In the letter dated September 5, the Governor cited the complaint of P S Nataraj, a Mysurean, dated August 27. Nataraj is a retired assistant director (AD) of Town Planning in MUDA. "Nataraj has submitted a representation and has informed that MUDA has undertaken works worth Rs 387 crore in violation of Section 15 and 25 of KUDA Act on the oral instruction of the CM in his constituency of Varuna and also in Srirangapatna constituency," the letter reads. Though the CM's name is not mentioned, Siddaramaiah represents Varuna constituency.
"The petitioner has informed that MUDA has taken the decision despite lack of funds, on CM's oral instructions. He has alleged that by doing this, MUDA has misused its power. He has sought a CBI enquiry. Since the allegation is of serious nature, it is directed to look into the matter and submit a detailed report along with documents at the earliest," the Governor's letter states.
The complaint states that the government order SaAaE:04:TTP 2019, dated March 1, 2019, for works worth Rs 377.60 crore for the villages under Varuna and Srirangapatna segments was illegal. "Again, a proposal to take up works in 24 villages under Varuna segment at a cost of Rs 55 crore and in several villages under Srirangapatna segment at a cost of Rs 20 crore had been tabled before MUDA general body meeting on September 6, 2023. Then, MUDA sent the proposal to the government, seeking directions. The government approval for the works was given in just two months, giving rise to suspicion," the complaint reads.
The complaint states that spending MUDA funds in places that do not come under its jurisdiction is a violation of Section 15 and 25 of KUDA Act. "Approving the works, officials (commissioner) have mentioned 'on the oral instructions of the CM'. Besides, in a recent Cabinet decision, a sanction for Varuna and Srirangapatna segments has been given,” the complaint reads.
Nataraj told DH that he has not mentioned Siddaramaiah's name in his complaint. "This has happened over the years, at least since 2019, under various CMs. If Siddaramaiah is not involved, he can give a clarification. If officials have erred, action should be initiated against them," he said.
