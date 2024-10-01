Multi-layered security in place for Mysuru Dasara

Additionally ten platoons of Central Armed Reserve (CAR) cops, 33 KSRP (Karnataka State Reserve Police) platoons; special forces including 29 Anti-Sabotage Check teams, three Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, one Garuda team, one team of Internal Security Division will be placed in the city. Also 1500 Home guards will also join them, she said.

Latkar also informed that, besides 380 CCTV cameras of the police department, additional 150 CCTV cameras will be installed in major locations of the city to monitor security.

"13,140 CCTV cameras installed in various places by the public under Karnataka Public Safety(Measures) Enforcement Act 2017 are also used to man security. Also all police officers and personnel will use body worn cameras," she said.

She added that apart from check posts at the entry points of major roads to the city, police help desks, watch towers are also established.

"They will distribute booklets on safety precautionary measures to the general public. Police in civil dresses or Mufti till keep a watch to prevent incidents like eve teasing. A mobile command center will also be in place. Crime division police teams will be deputed in bus stands and railways stations. Apart from regular good morning beat police and Chamundi force for security of women and children, there will be patrolling by city cops in the city 24/7. Cops and special teams from other districts and States will be in the city to check the movements of offenders from other places. Also they plan to pay surprise visits to hotels and lodges, to keep a watch on suspicious people,"Seema Latkar said.

As many as 20 Ambulances and 20 fire extinguishers will be parked near venues of various Dasara events.