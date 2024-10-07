Home
POCSO case: Murugha Math seer Shivamurthy Sharana released on bail

Shivamurthy Sharana was imprisoned in the Chitradurga district prison after his arrest in September 2022.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 16:46 IST

