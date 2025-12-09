'Museum in memory of Saalumarada Thimmakka': CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Belagavi: CM Siddaramaiah said on Monday that his government “will consider” setting up a museum in memory of environmentalist, late Saalumarada Thimmakka.</p>.<p>He told the Assembly, “When I went to meet her in her final days, Thimmakka gave me a letter. It was on starting a museum in Belur in her name. Our government will consider it”.</p>.Son vows to carry forward Saalumarada Thimmakka’s legacy.<p>He also paid homage to deceased Bagalkot MLA H Y Meti, four-time lawmaker R V Devaraj (both Congress), novelist S L Bhyrappa and actor M S Umesh.</p>