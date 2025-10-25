<p>Mysuru: MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, he will not speak to the media, but said, “Let's see about it, if I receive a notice from the party”.</p><p>He also said, “In the current situation, my father Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term as Chief Minister”.</p><p>Dr Yathindra was replying to questions on his recent comment that Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi is a suitable successor to Siddaramaiah, during an event at Belagavi on Wednesday and also the hint of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPSC) president and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar that disciplinary action would be initiated for violation of the directions issued by the Congress high command, not to speak on leadership change or any similar issue in the public.</p>.Kurnool bus tragedy | Day after accident, authorities crack down on private buses in Telangana.<p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Saturday, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, “I have already said what I had to say. I will not unnecessarily talk about it again and create a controversy. The moment my statement became controversial, I issued a clarification for it. I will not speak anything more in front of the media. I will speak about this matter where I am supposed to speak. I will discuss the party's internal matter within the party. I will not talk about it in front of the media”.</p><p>He said, “Let's see about it if a notice comes from the party. There is no mistake in the statement I made in Belagavi that day. The 'November Revolution' is nothing but speculation. In the current situation, Siddaramaiah will complete the full term in office”.</p>