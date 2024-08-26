Mysuru Dasara jumbos, caretakers insured for Rs 2.37 crore

All 18 elephants have been insured for a total sum of Rs 87,50,000. The insured elephants are Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Bheema, Rohit, Kanjan, new elephant Ekalavya, Varalakshmi and Lakshmi (first batch); Prashantha, Mahendra, Sugreeva, Doddaharave Lakshmi and Hiranya (second batch); Harsha, Parthasarathi, new elephants Aiyappa and Maladevi (standbys).

As many as 50 people including 18 mahouts, 18 kavaadis of elephants, 14 forest department personnel and officials are also insured for a total sum of Rs 1 crore, that is Rs 2 lakh per person. For public liability, in case there is any accidental harm to the general public and if there is any damage to public property by the Dasara elephants, they are insured for a sum of Rs 50 lakh.