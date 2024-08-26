Mysuru Dasara jumbos, caretakers insured for Rs 2.37 crore

The Dasara elephants and their caretakers are insured for Rs 2,37,50,000 by paying a premium of Rs 71,535 during their stay in Mysuru up to October 18, according to I B Prabhu Gowda, DCF (wildlife) Mysuru division.
This insurance covers accidental damage to public property or the general public by the elephants. They have insured each male elephant for a sum of Rs 5 lakh and female elephant for a sum of Rs 4.5 lakh.
All 18 elephants have been insured for a total sum of Rs 87,50,000. The insured elephants are Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Bheema, Rohit, Kanjan, new elephant Ekalavya, Varalakshmi and Lakshmi (first batch); Prashantha, Mahendra, Sugreeva, Doddaharave Lakshmi and Hiranya (second batch); Harsha, Parthasarathi, new elephants Aiyappa and Maladevi (standbys).
As many as 50 people including 18 mahouts, 18 kavaadis of elephants, 14 forest department personnel and officials are also insured for a total sum of Rs 1 crore, that is Rs 2 lakh per person. For public liability, in case there is any accidental harm to the general public and if there is any damage to public property by the Dasara elephants, they are insured for a sum of Rs 50 lakh.
“The premium amount is paid by the forest department. This is included in Rs 1.74 crore given by the district administration to forest department for maintenance of elephants and their caretakers during their stay in Mysuru. The insurance is done in the name of DCF Prabhu Gowda,” said agent of the insurance company. “There has not been any untoward incident during the training or stay of Dasara elephants in Mysuru so far. This insurance is done only as a precautionary measure,”
officials said.
Published 25 August 2024, 22:38 IST