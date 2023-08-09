Mysuru: First batch of nine Dasara elephants finalised

Forest department has finalised the much awaited list of nine elephants which will arrive Mysuru in first batch on September 1, for acclimatisation exercise to participate in this year's Dasara Jumbo Savari procession on Vijayadashmi day.
The male elephants which will arrive in the first batch include Abhimanyu, Bheema and Mahendra from Maththigodu elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Arjuna from Balle Elephat camp of NTR, Dhananya, Gopi from Dubaare Elephant camp of Madikeri division, Parthasaarathi from Ramapura Elephant camp of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
Female elephants which will arrive in the first batch include Vijaya from Dubaare Elephant camp of Madikeri division, Varalakshmi from Bheemanakatte Elephant camp of NTR.
The decision in this regard was taken at the executive committee meeting of the forest department, held at Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru on Tuesday.
At the meeting DCF Mysuru wild life division, Saurabh Kumar presented a report of fitness status of elephants prepared after visiting all the Elephant camps. Based on that Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Project Tiger), G V Ranga Rao, Additional PCCF (Project Elephant), Shashwathi Mishra, Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru circle Malathi Priya finalised the list of Elephants.
The officials are yet to finalise list of Elephants which will arrive in the second batch.