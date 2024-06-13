Mysuru MP Yaduveer to prioritise development of tourism, conservation of heritage structures

Yaduveer said that he would meet every one including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and take them to confidence. He pledged to work for the development of the constituency beyond politics. He would face challenges and obstacles with the support and guidance of leaders of the party and every one else, he said.

He mentioned that he will be available for the service of the people at his office in Kuvempunagar. Yaduveer plans to tour various constituencies starting with the N R constituency and take up memorandums to address their grievances.

Yaduveer said he has already discussed arrangement of a meeting with the officers of Mysuru district administration to review the progress of the works pending, which were taken up by previous MP Pratap Simha.