Mysuru MP Yaduveer to prioritise development of tourism, conservation of heritage structures

Mysuru: New MP of Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that his priority would be towards the development of tourism, industries, IT sector, and conservation of heritage structures, along with an emphasis on the agriculture sector in the constituency, he said.
In his first ever press meet held in Mysuru on Thursday after becoming MP, he thanked the voters, and gave the credit of his victory to the efforts of the party workers, leaders, hard work and achievements of PM Narendra Modi, and also the contribution of his ancestors to the region. He also congratulated PM Modi and the NDA for coming to power for the third term in the country.
Yaduveer said that he would meet every one including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and take them to confidence. He pledged to work for the development of the constituency beyond politics. He would face challenges and obstacles with the support and guidance of leaders of the party and every one else, he said.
He mentioned that he will be available for the service of the people at his office in Kuvempunagar. Yaduveer plans to tour various constituencies starting with the N R constituency and take up memorandums to address their grievances.
Yaduveer said he has already discussed arrangement of a meeting with the officers of Mysuru district administration to review the progress of the works pending, which were taken up by previous MP Pratap Simha.
Airport
While the number of flights operating from Mysuru airport have reduced to one, Yaduveer said that he has held a meeting with officials of the Airport Authority of India regarding increasing the number of flights, and the expansion of the airport. He would also pay attention towards pending railway projects, he said.
Devaraja market
Yaduveer also said that the demolition of Devaraja market is not required and that it can be conserved. He claimed he would strive to ensure that the work towards its conservation is taken up as soon as possible.
Chamundi hill
Yaduveer mentioned that he will ensure developmental works do not affect the natural environment of Chamundi hill. Focus will be given on developing basic amenities in tourism destinations of the constituency, he said.
Guarantee schemes
MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar claimed that the state government has come to power with the announcement of their guarantee schemes. They should continue them in view of people. It is their decision now, he added.
Published 13 June 2024, 14:22 IST