Mysuru: Panchamaha Rathotsava attracts thousands of devotees at Nanjangud

Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple town of Nanjangud, which is popularly known as 'Dakshina Kashi' for the Panchamaha Rathotsava, that was celebrated with religious grandeur, on Friday.
The Gauthama Panchamaha Rathotsava of Lord Srikanteshwara, at Nanjangud, Mysuru district, is one of the most popular festivals of the region.
The pancha maha rathotsava includes chariots of Gauthama, Parvathi, Ganesha, Subrmanya and Chandikeshwara. The chariots were taken on a procession on the ratha beedhi, covering around 1.5 kms. The rathotsava was launched at the auspicious Meena Lagna between 6.30 and 6.50 am. The chariots returned to their original place at around 8.30 am.The district administration had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Fire brigade and ambulances were stationed near the temple as a precautionary measure. Devotees from across Mysuru district and also the state participated in the annual jatra mahotsava.
(Published 22 March 2024, 09:15 IST)