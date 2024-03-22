Mysuru: Panchamaha Rathotsava attracts thousands of devotees at Nanjangud

The pancha maha rathotsava includes chariots of Gauthama, Parvathi, Ganesha, Subrmanya and Chandikeshwara. The chariots were taken on a procession on the ratha beedhi, covering around 1.5 kms. The rathotsava was launched at the auspicious Meena Lagna between 6.30 and 6.50 am. The chariots returned to their original place at around 8.30 am.The district administration had made elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Fire brigade and ambulances were stationed near the temple as a precautionary measure. Devotees from across Mysuru district and also the state participated in the annual jatra mahotsava.