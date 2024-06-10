Mysuru seer brutally murdered with sickle

Police have arrested a suspect, Ravi (60), in connection with the murder. It is said that he was working as a help to the Shivananda Swamiji. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The accused had attacked the seer with a sickle used to cut grass.

As per the primary report, property dispute is said to be the reason behind the murder.

Nazarbad police have registered a case and a probe initiated. Fingerprint experts and higher police officials have visited the spot. The accused has been admitted to the hospital for medical examination.