Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

11-day Mysuru Dasara celebrations pull huge tourist inflow

Zoo receives 1.56 lakh tourists; Palace 1 lakh tourists; Hoteliers see about Rs 100 Crore turnover
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 17:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 17:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us