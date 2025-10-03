<p>Mysuru: Dasara Jamboo Savari procession has not only just pulled about 5 lakh people to Mysuru on Thursday, the grand Dasara celebrations have also pulled a huge number of tourists to Mysuru and its tourism destinations during the entire 11 days. Mysuru Zoo has received 1.56 lakh tourists and has earned Rs 1.91 crore revenue. Mysuru Palace has received 1,00,710 visitors including 613 foreigners.</p><p>While most of the people in Mysuru depend on tourism, due to well organised events and crowd management by district administration and police, right from 'salted channa dal' seller to hoteliers have received good response. "Hotels in Mysuru have seen a turnover of Rs 100 crore during these 11 days," said Mysuru hotel owners' association president C Narayangowda. </p>.Mysuru Dasara: 58 creative tableaux, 61 folk cultural forms steal the show.<p><strong>Zoo</strong></p><p>From September 22 to October 2, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological garden or Mysuru Zoo has received as many 1.56 lakh visitors including 27,033 visitors on Ayuda puja and 27,272 visitors on Vijayadashami, according to Mysuru Zoo Executive director P Anusha. </p><p>"During Dasara 2024, Zoo had 1.65 lakh visitors including 34,659 visitors on Vijayadashami; during Dasara 2023, Zoo had 1.65 lakh visitors including 23890 visitors on Vijayadashami; During Dasara 2022, Zoo had 1.55 lakh visitors including 36,013 visitors on Vijayadashami," Anusha informed. </p><p>With the revision of entry fee tariff from August 1, Zoo has earned the record highest revenue during Dasara this year. It had earned Rs 1.71 crore in 2024; Rs 1.67 crore in 2023; Rs 1.53 crore in 2022.</p>.<p><strong>Palace</strong></p><p>From September 22 to September 30, Mysuru Palace has received 100710 visitors. On September 22, Palace had 4,189 visitors; on September 23 it had 6,191 visitors; on September 24 it had 6,946 visitors; on September 25 it had 9,485 visitors; on September 26 it had 10,627 visitors; on Sept 27 it had 16,892 visitors. Palace had 20,856 visitors on September 28; it had 13,570 visitors on September 29; it had 11,954 visitors on Sept 30, according to Mysuru Palace board DD T S Subramanya.</p><p>Entry of visitors to Palace was restricted between 10 am and 2 pm on September 22 (when YKC Wadiyar ascended the throne); full day on October 1 (Ayuda puja) and October 2 (Vijayadashami).</p><p>In the past Mysuru Palace received 1,12,070 visitors including 676 foreigners during Dasara 2024. It had 1,21,612 visitors including 756 foreigners during Dasara 2023. Palace received 67,147 tourists including 260 foreigners during Dasara 2022.</p><p>Narayangowda informed, "there are about 10,500 rooms in 425 hotels of Mysuru, their occupancy which was 60 to 70% from September 22 to 26, picked to 100% from September 27 to October 2. At least 30% of the tourists were from other states."</p>.<p>Aharamela till Oct 5</p><p>Joint director of Department of Food and Civil Supplies Manteswamy informed that Aharamela has received an average of 30,000 people per day during week days and more than 50,000 people from September 27 to Oct 2 due to holidays. Due to week end and demand the mela is extended till October 5, he said.</p>.<p><strong>Events</strong></p><p>All 30 major events in 20 venues received good response. More than 40,000 people enjoyed thrilling Air shows by the Sarang aerobatic air display team, Sooryakiran aerobatic air display team, Drone show and Torch light parade at Bannimantap ground. Drone show with formations of images of Tiger, Dasara Elephant carrying howdah, Globe highlighting the map of India, Krishna, Cauvery, Chamundeshwari, Karnataka map with CM and DCM, Soldier, Eagle, DolphinGalaxy, Peacock, was a special attraction. CESC has claimed that the formation of Tiger with 2983 drones entered the Guinness book of world records. </p>.<p>ASP C Mallik informed that there were atleast one and half lakh people for inaugural concert of Arjun Janya and two lakh for valedictory concert of Sunidhi Chauhan and atleast one lakh per day on rest of the three days.</p><p>Assistant director of department of Kannada and Culture M D Sudarshan said that there were more than 20,000 people per day for concerts infront of illuminated Mysuru Palace, and they crossed 50,000 people at Vijay Prakash's concert, he said. </p>