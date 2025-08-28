Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Banu Mushtaq invited to inaugurate Dasara festival: Mysuru Palace reacts to ongoing row

Earlier, YKC Wadiyar lauded Bhanu Mushtaq for her contributions and achievements, but mentioned that he had noticed her past remarks on 'Tayi Bhuvaneshwari'.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 15:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 15:20 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruMysuru PalaceDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us