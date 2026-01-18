<p>Mysuru: A person, who had developed an arecanut farm on a land identified for NIMHANS under the Varuna Assembly segment represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has threatened government officials, when they went to inspect the land.</p>.<p>The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The BJP too has shared the video on its social media platforms, commenting that the government officials, especially women officers, do not have safety in Karnataka, including the CM's Assembly constituency. </p>.<p>The BJP has compared the incident to the threat call to Shidlagatta Municipal Commissioner by Congress leader Rajeev Gowda. </p>.Mysuru's Devalapura flyover: Activists oppose felling of 48 Neem trees for ring road project.<p>An FIR has been filed at the Mysuru south police station of Mysuru taluk against the accused, G M Puttaswamy, for allegedly threatening Village Administrative Officer G Bhavya and administrative assistant Naveen Kumar. The accused abused her verbally, snatched her phone when she tried to record the incident and threatened her with dire consequences. The incident occurred on December 31 and Bhavya lodged a complaint the same day. But it came to light on Saturday.</p>