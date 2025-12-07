<p>Mysuru: CSIR-CFTRI Mysuru, which is already catering to GenZ, for health and nutritious conscious youth, is now focusing on developing technologies for nutritious food for geriatric population, that is required to meet the entire day's nutritional requirements of senior citizens above 60 years of age.</p><p>This is because, even as India currently has world's highest of about 65% youth population under 35 years, it will have high percentage of seniors above 60 years by 2047. </p>.GI Mahotsav-3.0 in Mysuru celebrates India's GI heritage at CFTRI.<p>Dr Giridhar Parvatam, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, informed that they have already developed three products including nutrition bars for Geriatric population and more products will be developed in next three years. </p><p>Ashithosh Inamdar, Chief Scientist CSIR-CFTRI, informed that CFTRI develops about 150 new technologies every year. It has so far developed about 5,000 commercially attractive technologies for healthy nutritionally superior quality safe food products which can be adopted by tiny, small, medium and large production sectors. They are developing technologies for convenience foods besides food machines, natural food additives, bakery products, beverage products, cereal products, fruits and vegetable products, meat and marine products, microbiology fermentation products, plantation and spice products, protein specialty products.</p><p>CFTRI is catering from infant supplementary to specialty food formulations like space food and food for sports persons. They are catering to people of current era which is more health and nutrition conscious, especially the youth, students to working people. This includes about 50 millet products like millet based cookies, gluten free barnyard millet, proso millet, foxtail millet pre-bread mixes; protein enriched ragi vermicelli, pearl millet semolina; sorghum (jowar); semolina maize flakes; maize chips; instant finger millet kichidi mix and more.</p><p>They have even developed low GI noodles, chocolate, multigrain legume based fortification of Atta for Pasta; buckwheat noodles, pasta; chikki with moringa; sugar free rusk, cup cakes; Gluten free cookie cake, high protein, high fibre semolina; high protein rusk and biscuits to attract youth. </p><p>Technology transfer</p><p>During the launch of four day GI Mahotsav 3.0, on Friday, CFTRI transferred technology they have developed to an entrepreneur for preparation of chicken wafers; shelf stable egg albumin and egg yolk cubes. </p><p>New agreements</p><p>CFTRI entered into agreements with three entrepreneurs to develop technologies for food products including-shelf life extension of formulated chicken meat bar; development of crispy mango snack; development of four ready to-cook fortified food products. </p><p>New products </p><p>CFTRI launched new products developed for three private entrepreneurs including shelf stable Biryani Paste; Chikki; health mixes; ready mix Idli; ready mix dosa; and bars. </p>