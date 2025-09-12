<p>Mysuru: Days after <em>DH</em> highlighted the issue of trees being used for Dasara Illumination, Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa said that he would intervene to stop the practice in order to avoid disturbing the natural ecosystem. </p><p>Minister Mahadevappa said that he would discuss with Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy and CESC MD K M Munigopal Raju to stop this practice. He would suggest them to use sustainable alternatives like poles for healthy celebrations without affecting the trees, harming life supported by them and disturbing the natural eco system. </p><p><strong>CESC agrees to remove wires on major roads</strong></p><p>DCF Mysuru Territorial division K Paramesha said that they have taken steps to stop cutting healthy branches of trees for illumination. He has discussed with DC and CESC MD to prevent usage of trees for illumination on all roads of Mysuru stretching up to 136kms (where illumination is planned). </p><p>They have agreed to stop wrapping wires to trunks and branches of trees on other roads where they are yet to do it. They have also agreed to remove them from trees on atleast some major streches like Raja marga, Vinoba road infront of Mysuru DC's official residence, Chamaraja double road, Vanivilas road infront of Court, Lalitha Mahal boulevard road between Lalitha Mahal gate and Sangolli Rayanna circle (Chamundeshwari temple circle) and others, he said. </p>.DH Impact: Forest Dept steps in to prevent use of trees for Dasara illumination in Mysuru.<p><em>DH</em> published reports on September 7 and September 12, regarding usage of trees for Dasara Illumination of city and its impact on the health of trees, creatures dwelling on them. The Reports have received good response from environmental experts, members of NGOs and concerned citizens of Mysuru. </p><p><strong>Appiko Chaluvali planned</strong></p><p>Mysore Grahakara Parishat has planned silent 'Appiko Chaluvali' infront of residence of Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy on Sunday morning by 9.30am to voice concern to protect trees and creatures supported by them. They will hug trees to urge the concerned authorities in charge of dasara illumination to remove wires tied around the trunks and branches of trees and stop the process further. </p><p>Founding working President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat Bhamy V Shenoy informed this and said, "When Mysuru is trying hard to retain and improve green environment by planting and preserving trees, it is ironical that CESC personnel are ignoring to follow environmentally sound policies. DCF, Paramesh has written to both MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and CESC MD to prevent such activities. MCC Commissioner has even assured of discussing with DC. DC had even assured of taking action to stop such harmful activity. Yet it is tragic, that unmindful of all these, trees are continued to be used for illumination on several roads including Vinaba road right in front of DC's house," he said. </p><p><strong>GO required</strong></p><p>T S Harsha, chairman, Department of Environmental Science, Karnataka State Open University "It is high time authorities stop using trees for Dasara illumination. Forest minister Eeshwar Khandre must issue directions and forest department must come up with Government order in order to stop using trees for illumination for all celebrations across the State to save trees and life they support."</p><p>Harsha reiterated that, using trees for decorative illumination can damage tree health and growth, disturb dependent wildlife, and undermine the natural systems that trees support, ultimately threatening biodiversity and ecological stability. </p><p> Trees wrapped with wires for Illumination on Chamaraja Double road from Samskrutha Paatashaala circle to Ramaswamy circle. DH Photo</p><p>Trees wrapped with wires for Illumination from Sangolli Rayanna circle (Chamundeshwari temple circle) to Lalitha Mahal Gate (Kamaan gate). </p>