Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

DH Impact: Minister Mahadevappa steps in to stop use of trees for Dasara illumination in Mysuru

Minister Mahadevappa said that he would discuss with Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy and CESC MD K M Munigopal Raju to stop the practice.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 14:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 14:00 IST
Karnataka NewsH C MahadevappaDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us