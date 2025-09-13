<p>Followed by articles published in DH and instructions by Mysuru district in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa, CESC MD K M Munigopal Raju informed that they will further stop using trees for Dasara illumination. </p><p>He also assured of removing the wires wrapped to trunks and branches of trees on atleast major stretches immediately. </p><p>Minister Mahadevappa had promised to intervene to prevent usage of trees for illumination, in order to protect the trees and save lives of creatures living on them. He spoke to CESC MD. CESC MD who discussed the issue with DH, assured of taking necessary measures. </p><p>DCF, Mysuru Territorial division, K Paramesha, ACF Ravindra, RFO Santhosh Hoogar got into the field on Saturday, and inspected all the stretches where trees are used for Dasara illumination. They have even discussed with respective AEEs to remove them and even warned of booking cases. The CESC staff have assured of removing them, but they are yet to remove them on any of the roads, they said. </p><p>Followed by reports in DH, DCF Paramesha has earlier written to CESC MD, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif in this regard. MCC Commissioner Asif had promised to discuss the issue with DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy. DC had also assured of preventing usage of trees. </p>.DH Impact: Minister Mahadevappa steps in to stop use of trees for Dasara illumination in Mysuru.<p>However Forest department officials expressed helplessness over necessary cooperation from staff of CESC, tender holders and MCC in the field to clear the wires on trees and to further stop them from using them for illumination. They have even tried to remove them on their own, but faced objections. They have however stopped cutting the healthy branches of trees on several stretches including the road infront of Palace. </p><p>DH published reports on September 7, 12 and 13, regarding the usage of trees for Dasara illumination and its impact on trees, and creatures dwelling on them. </p><p>However CESC MD even justified that the electricity used for the purpose is mild; and they are using trees for illumination, where the stretches are thick with trees where they cannot use poles. </p><p>Environmental expert T S Harsha felt that whether it is mild or otherwise, usage of trees for illumination can damage the health and growth of trees, and disturb and harm dependent life. None is against illumination, but they should find sustainable alternatives to illuminate the city. </p><p>Diya, a citizen, felt, "CESC is coming up with attractive illumination. Fame of Dasara illumination should not be hampered with black mark of the usage of trees for it. Our celebration should not be at the cost of trees and life they support. Worshipping nature is true worship of Goddess." </p><p>Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) led founding working President of MGP Bhamy V Shanoy has planned a silent 'Appiko Chaluvali' in front of the residence of Mysuru DC on Sunday morning by 9.30 am to prevent usage of trees for illumination. </p>