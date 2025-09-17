<p>Mysuru: Followed by series of reports published in DH and intervention of several senior leaders and officials, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation chiefs have taken measures to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/dh-impact-mysuru-to-end-usage-of-trees-for-dasara-illumination-amid-environmental-concerns-3726697">stop further wrapping of trees with wires</a> for Mysuru Dasara illumination.</p><p>On Wednesday, along with staff of forest department, staff of CESC and tender holders symbolically removed wires wrapped to trunks and branches of some trees on some major stretches like Lalitha Mahal road, Chamundi Hill road, Chamaraja double road, Krishna Raja boulevard road in Mysuru. They even removed wires on some trees at Bannimantap and Jayalakshmivilas road on Monday. </p><p>DH came up with a series of reports on September 7, 12, 13, 14 and 15 highlighting how nailing and wrapping trees with wires would affect the health of trees and the creatures which dwell on them like birds especially during their breeding season.</p>.DH Impact: Minister Mahadevappa steps in to stop use of trees for Dasara illumination in Mysuru.<p>Following this Chairperson of Chamundeshwari Electricity Corporation Ramesh Bandi Siddegowda and CESC MD K M Munigopal Raju took this decision to protect the trees and creatures living on them. They have responded in order protect the Green city tag of Mysuru and in view of sustainable celebrations. Mysuru DC and Chairperson of Dasara Executive Committee G Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif also played a vital role to prevent this practice. </p><p>National Green Tribunal State Committee Chairman Subhash B Adi had assured to prevent this practice of using trees for illumination. PCCF Meenakshi Negi, APCCF Vanashree Vipin Singh, APCCF Kumar Pushkar, Conservator of Forest Mysore Circle S S Ravishankar intervened. Offices of Chief Minister and even minister of Minister for Environment, Ecology and Forests Eshwar B Khandre and Chief Minister also intervened. </p><p>Followed by the reports in DH DCF Mysuru territorial division K Paramesha wrote to MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and CESC MD K M Munigopal Raju to stop usage of trees for Dasara Illumination. Paramesh quoted the judgement of National Green Tribunal, in which it has directed municipal bodies, civic agencies, government departments and others for the removal of electric wires on trees. </p>.Mysuru district admin ready with plan for Dasara crowd management.<p>ACF Ravindra, RFO Santhosh Hoogar and other Forest department personnel got into field and joined hands with CESC personnel and workers of tender holders and removed the wires on some trees some of the major stretches. </p><p>Major Gen (Retd) Sudhir G Vombatkere, Founding working President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat Bhamy V Shenoy, Tourism stake holders President of Mysore Hotel Owners Association, C Narayangowda, C A Jayakumar of Mysore Travels Association and others supported. Chairman, Department of Environmental Science, Karnataka State Open University, T S Harsha, Zoologist B R Guruprasad shared technical information on how nailing or wrapping trees with wires affect them and creatures they support. </p>.DH Impact: CESC chiefs stop using trees for Dasara illumination; assure to remove existing ones soon.<p>Several concerned citizens and environmentalists like Banu Mohan led Bhamy Shenoy, Convenor of MGP Dayanand and others participated in Appiko Chaluvali and hugged trees in front of DC's residence on Vinobha Road on Sunday urging to prevent usage of trees for illumination. </p><p><strong>GO required to prevent practice future</strong></p><p>Mysureans have urged DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy to pass an order to prevent usage of trees for Dasara illumination in the coming years too. </p><p>They have also urged that Chief Minister and Forest Minister must ensure there is a Government order to prevent usage of trees for Illumination for any functions across State in future.</p>