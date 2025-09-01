Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Discussion only about Dasara issue now, not about Chamundi Hill: CM Siddaramaiah

He was referring to the opposition to his choice of International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, on September 22.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 10:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 10:19 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruDasaraSiddramaiahbanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us