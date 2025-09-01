<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> said, the discussion is only about the Dasara festival issue right now, and not about the ownership of Chamundi Hill.</p><p>He was reacting to a question on Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's statement that the Chamundi Hill doesn't belong to Hindus alone.</p><p>After inaugurating the PM Shri Karnataka Public School at his native Siddaramanahundi, in Mysuru taluk, on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, “I do not know what D K Shivakumar said. The Chamundi Hill might belong to Hindus. But, the issue right now is about the inauguration of Dasara, and not about who owns the Chamundi Hill. Dasara is a state festival and thus it belongs to everyone”.</p>.Already fighting case on Chamundi temple, dismayed by politics on it: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.<p>He was referring to the opposition to his choice of International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, on September 22.</p><p>In response to a question regarding the BJP's Dharmasthala yatra, Siddaramaiah said, “The BJP is doing a political yatra. Let them do it. They won't gain any benefit from it. Why didn't the BJP do a yatra, when the SIT was formed to investigate the case? Isn't this hypocrisy?”</p><p>Regarding the BJP's 'Chamundi Chalo' yatra in Mysuru, the CM said, “The BJP is planning these yatras, to strengthen its Hindutva base. But, their Hindutva will not get stronger just because of the yatras. I am also a Hindu. We are all Hindus. Being a Hindu doesn't mean telling lies and spreading false propaganda. Hindus are those who have humanity. Those who display inhuman behavior are not Hindus”.</p><p>“The BJP is also politicising the Dasara festival. The BJP's protest will not have any effect on the Dasara celebrations. They should understand that not all Hindus are with the BJP,” he said.</p>