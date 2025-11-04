<p>Mysuru: Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar has stressed on preserving Mysuru’s heritage through responsible development.</p><p>In response to a supposed proposal for flyovers in Mysuru city, YKC Wadiyar, a descendant of the Wadiyar Maharajas, the architects and patrons of the city has expressed concern over plans that may damage the heritage character of Mysuru.</p><p>In a <a href="https://x.com/yaduveerwadiyar/status/1985665598815387651">social media post</a>, YKC Wadiyar said, “As Mysuru continues to grow, our development must remain transparent, data-driven and rooted in heritage. I have written to the Chief Minister, expressing my concern over the proposed flyovers on Vinoba Road and Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai Road”.</p>.MP Yaduveer Wadiyar tears into Siddaramaiah over Mysuru crime surge, says city ‘no longer safe’.<p>The post states, “My key concerns are that the proposals have no publicly available traffic study or citizen consultation; such large-scale projects risk irreversible damage to Mysuru’s heritage landscape; hundreds of mature trees may be felled, affecting both ecology and aesthetics; and the city’s visual and cultural harmony could be permanently altered”.</p><p>He added, “Mysuru’s identity, as a living heritage city, must not be compromised for unplanned urban expansion. Instead of flyovers, let us focus on - smart traffic management and synchronised signals; improved public transport and accessibility; and stricter enforcement against illegal parking and encroachments. Our goal should be to build a modern Mysuru that moves efficiently, without losing its grace, greenery, or character”.</p>