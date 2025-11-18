<p>Mysuru: Sri <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ramakrishna%20ashrama">Ramakrishna Ashrama</a>, a branch of Howrah-based Ramakrishna Math, Belur Math, has organised a four-day centenary celebration from November 21.</p><p>Addressing a media conference at Swami Shambhavananda Hall of the Ashrama in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>on Monday, Swami Muktidananda said, Mysuru is important for Ramakrishna Math, starting from the visit of Swami Vivekananda in November 1892 up to the funding of his Chicago tour of 1893 by Maharaja Sri Chamarajendra Wadiyar, along other other kings and philanthropists.</p>.Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala to celebrate 72nd college day from Dec 20 to 22.<p><strong>Dignitaries invited</strong></p><p>Swami Muktidananda said there will be 19 sessions over four days at multiple venues of the Ashrama. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Union Ministers Nirmala Seetharaman, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and V Sommana will participate in the ceremony. </p><p>Besides Siddaramaiah, president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Gowthamanand, Swami Raghaveshanand, Minister H K Patil and chief postal Superintendent K Prakash will take part in the inaugural session at Vivekananda Auditorium (Open Theatre) of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, on November 21.</p><p>Pejavar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, Swami Anupamanand, Swami Bodhaswarupanand, MLA G T Devegowda, ex-corporator D Nagabushan and honorary secretary of Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra Dr. H Sudarshan will participate in Narayana Seve (felicitation and offerings) to civic workers (pourakarmikas), bhajans and Homa.</p><p><strong>FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend</strong></p><p>Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in the ‘flood-lit display’ of the physical activities by students of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala and an event on the bird’s eye-view of the Vidyashala. </p><p>Further, an event on the contributions of the Wadiyar Maharajas for the development of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru has also been scheduled. </p><p>Descendant of the Wadiyar kings and MP, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, NITI Ayog CEO B R V Subramanyam and Finance Chief Secretary of Karnataka Ritesh Kumar Singh will accompany the finance minister.</p><p>Suttur Seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Adichunchanagiri Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami Swami Gurusharananand, Datta Vijayananda Theertha, Nischalanandanatha Swami, Swami Achyuteshanand, Swami Sathyeshanand, Swami Lokotharanand, Swami Balabadranand, Swami Raghaveshanand, Swami Athmavidanand, Swami Sathyajnananand, Swami Amurthanand, Swami Nityasthanand, Swami Nikhileshwaranand, Swami Thyagishwaranand, and Swami Nirbhayanand Saraswthi will also be a part of the celebrations.</p><p>Correspondent of the Vidyashala, Swami Yuktheshananda, correspondent of Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE), Swami Mahamedhananda, principal T K Chandrashekar, retired principal S Balaji, Vidyashala Old Boys Association secretary Arun Kumar and administrator of Ramakrishna Seva Sangha G Chandrashekar were present in the media conference.</p><p><strong>The Ramkrishna Ashrama</strong></p><p>Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama had a humble beginning in Mysuru, in 1925. With the Swami Vivekananda's connection to Mysuru, combined with the strong spiritual environment, Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar had initiated a strong foundation.</p><p>Swami Siddeshwaranada started the ashrama in a rented house on Dewan’s Road in Mysuru, near Marmallappa’s School.</p><p>However, Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar granted the land on which the ashrama is now situated in Yadavagiri, through the erstwhile City Improvement Trust Board (CITB). It later became Mysuru Urban Development Authority and is now Mysuru Development Authority.</p><p>Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala and RIMSE are situated on the land granted by Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar in the late 1940s.</p>