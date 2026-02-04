<p>Mysuru: With just two days left for filing an objection/suggestion related to the Greater Mysuru proposal, about 700 citizens, stakeholders of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> and about 10 organisations including Mysuru Grahakara Parishat and Parisara Balaga who have come together under an umbrella of Greater Mysuru with Great Vision (GMGV) group filed an objection on Wednesday.</p><p>They have urged the State government to withdraw the notification and initiate a scientific, phased, participatory, and evidence-based planning process. </p><p>Chief convener of GMGV Dr Shushrutha Gowda submitted a memorandum to K D Shaila, Assistant Director of Municipal Administration (DMA), Department of Urban Development in Bengaluru, on Thursday. </p><p>Dr Shushrutha said, "We oppose unplanned, unprepared, and imposed development. They should proceed only with democratic consent of local bodies, after conducting statutory public hearings, mandatory grama sabha and ward committee consultations. They should publish a detailed, scientific Master Plan (2031+); release environmental and health impact assessments; water, sanitation, stormwater, and waste management plans; protect farmers, agricultural land, lakes, green belts, and wildlife corridors, safeguard Chamundi Hill eco-sensitive zones; and publish tax and revenue impact analysis. They should strengthen the existing infrastructure before expansion; ensure affordable housing and healthcare; align development with sustainable development goals (SDGs); establish disaster and climate resilience frameworks, and ensure transparency in fund utilisation and then proceed".</p>.Tobacco tax will impact millions of livelihoods, farm workers: FAIFA.<p>In the memorandum, group members including Bhamy V Shenoy and Parashuramegowda have stated, "Development initiated without democratic consultation violates the spirit of decentralised governance, enshrined in the Constitution. True development should be thoughtful, inclusive, phased, and prepared. Mysuru’s future must be shaped with care in the larger public interest and not in haste. Development should not be profit-driven and real-estate driven. It should be people-centric. Cities must grow, infrastructure must improve, and economic opportunities must expand. Development is necessary, but without planning, data, consultation, and preparedness development won't lead to progress".</p><p>They said, "The present plan lacks a clear scientific master plan and scientific rationale for selecting villages and areas. Expansion without fixing existing problems will only deteriorate quality of life for both existing residents and newly added areas. There will be a sharp increase in cost of living, as urban inclusion will lead to sudden property tax hikes, higher water, electricity, and sanitation charges, stricter building norms and penalties".</p><p>Farmer leaders said, "Converting rural areas without protecting rural livelihoods affects farmers and food security. Displacement of agricultural and rural labourers, without any alternative employment, will lead to unemployment, informal labour exploitation, urban poverty, and increase in social stress."</p><p>"Urban expansion without planning may lead to damage to Mysuru’s ecology, heritage, and tourism potential; ecological collapse; further issues like flooding, drought, heat stress/waves, and groundwater depletion. It might lead to overburden on hospitals, owing to pollution-related diseases, increased vector-borne diseases, mental stress and loss of local food systems," the members said.</p><p>The GMGV group includes Namma Mysuru Foundation, Crystal Green Buds, Credit-I Institution, National Human Rights and Social Justice Committee, Kannada Rakshana Vedike, Mission Modi Democracy Development Trust, Youth for Nation (YFN), and resident welfare associations and self-help groups.</p><p>It was on January 8, the notification was published by Under secretary of Government of Karnataka, Urban Development Department, with proposal of Governor of Karnataka to include some areas (255.138 sq kms) into the present Mysuru city corporation (86.310 sq kms) and declare the complete area (341.448 sq kms) as ‘Greater Mysuru City'. They had invited people to file any objection/suggestion within 30 days. </p>