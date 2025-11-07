<p>Mysuru: The Chairperson (in-charge) for Karnataka Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Shashidhar Koosumbi and member Thippeswamy expressed dismay over not a single child being admitted at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) at the Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They visited the centre on Thursday. They also warned the officials that the panel will file a suo motu case if officials fail to ensure that the Centre functions in a full-fledged manner within three days. They have asked them to submit a report.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Children’s panel head said, “Officials should utilise the existing facilities and system under various programmes of the government to help the poor and needy.”</p>.Expert trainers unhappy with age limit of 55 years in recruiting faculty for Administrative Training Institute in Karnataka.<p class="bodytext">Speaking to media persons, Shashidhar said, “There are 91 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderately Acute Malnutrition (MAM) children in Mysuru district. Mysuru being CM’s home district, a facility like NRC has been established to treat poor children suffering from SAM and MAM issues. But it is disappointing to note that the officials had not utilised it and there was not a single child suffering from SAM admitted for treatment. Also all the containers were empty and there was not a single grain to prepare food for treating such children in the Centre.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Shashidhar added that they have warned the Head of the Department In-charge of the Centre, Medical Superintendent, Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Centre and the district health officer to ensure they restart the Centre and start treating all 91 children in batches. </p>.<p class="bodytext">It should be recalled that Karnataka State Food Commission Chairman Dr H Krishna and members were shocked to find worms in rice flakes and rava at the same NRC during their visit on July 16.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shasidhar also shared that they were even disappointed to see two infants housed in a same warmer at Cheluvamba Hospital, which might lead to cross infection.</p>