I'll be the Chief Minister for full five-year term, asserts Siddaramaiah

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he would complete full five-year term.</p><p>His statement came after some Congress leaders, including Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, said on Wednesday that the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should become the next chief minister of the state.</p><p>"I will be the chief minister for full five-year term," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.</p><p>He said he hopes that he will perform 'Pushparchana' during Dasara next year in Mysuru.</p><p>There is a convention of chief minister performing Pushparchana during royal Dasara celebrations in Mysuru.</p><p>He also maintained that he would toe the party high command's direction.</p><p>"Whatever the high command decides, we have to go by it," Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>(with PTI inputs)</p>