I'll be the Chief Minister for full five-year term, asserts Siddaramaiah

His statement came after some Congress leaders, including Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, said on Wednesday that the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should become the next chief minister of the state.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 12:51 IST
Published 01 October 2025, 12:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddarmaiahMysuru Dasara

